Irondale, AL | As at other times throughout history, the attempt to “desacralize” the priesthood has led to abuses. Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah’s words spur the faithful, regardless of their vocations, to deeper growth in prayer and holiness to help renew the Church.
Spiritual Excellence book cover
In “For Eternity,” Cardinal Sarah – Prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, and a champion for traditional Catholic teaching – boldly reminds us that the priestly celibacy is a priceless gift to the world today, and of the mutual complementarity of vocations.
Conversationally, Cardinal Sarah invites priests — and the faithful — to examine how they are living out their vocations. He shares personal stories about his own priesthood, the joy of being a priest, and reaffirms that the priesthood is a miracle for the salvation of the world. With paternal affection, his eminence challenges readers to overcome apostasy through self-reformation and authentic witness.
Cardinal Sarah’s reflections allow the saints to speak to readers about how to restore the holiness of the priesthood — without which the world cannot exist. This compendium includes St. Augustine’s advice during a time of scandal and disunity, and St. Gregory the Great’s remedy for priestly hypocrisy.
Also featured are St. Catherine of Siena’s words to priests and St. John Paul II’s guidance on living in persona Christi. Cardinal Sarah breaks open further meditations from St. Bernard of Clairvaux, St. John Henry Newman, St. John Chrysostom, Pope Francis, Pius XII, and Cardinal Jean-Marie Lustiger.
Readers will learn how to have a heart like Christ, to imitate saints like Francis of Assisi, to scorn worldly success, and to practice heroic virtue. They will also discover how to emulate the interior holiness of St. John Vianney whose complete gift of self for God enabled him to spend himself totally for others.
The Cross, the Host, and the Virgin Mary feed and strengthen Christian and priestly life, explains the Cardinal. He encourages readers to return to the basics of the faith and priestly foundations, explaining that without truth there is no peace or love.
Additionally, the prelate advises priests to remember their identity and not allow themselves to become so busy that they forget who they are. The first apostolate of a priest is to be a contemplative soul and intercede for all mankind. Cardinal Sarah thus advises priests to offer the liturgy with reverential fear and adore the awesome mystery of the Holy Eucharist.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.