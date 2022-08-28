Boston, MA | To what degree does your sleep, exercise, and diet affect your spiritual life and your ability to pray? How much does your work and outside activities influence your relationship with God?
All of us encounter mountains and valleys on our journey with the Lord. “Spiritual Struggles: Their Nature and Their Remedies” helps readers trek smoothly through the exhausting and sometimes painful desolations of life’s uphill terrain. Readers will learn to discern whether their struggles derive from medical or psychological conditions or whether those struggles are spiritual and permitted by the Lord for reasons of growth.
With warmth and understanding, Father Gallagher presents particular struggles experienced by fictional characters, based on real-life characters, and provides the very advice he gives to those who come to him for spiritual direction about that struggle. Then, he wisely addresses the root causes and thoughtfully shares possible solutions.
Father Gallagher lays out sources of nonspiritual desolation and how to remedy these vulnerabilities. Additionally, he explains what spiritual desolation (“heaviness of heart”) is, why one is assailed by it, and what to do when it occurs.
Guided by the fourteen rules of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, you will find out how to navigate through times when you experience “darkness of soul” and discouragement. You will also learn how to be aware of, understand, and reject the enemy’s ploys to foster a sense of hopelessness within.
Father Gallagher tackles key struggles, such as what to do when you’re burned out, overwhelmed by life, or confused in prayer. You will learn what it means when the enemy causes a disturbance in your soul and the spiritual tactics to employ when experiencing warfare.
Additional tips are provided on how to approach disquietude from worldly agitations and temptations, as well as how to push back when the enemy threatens your confidence in God and His work in your life.
Significantly, readers will find out how to detect and overcome the self-deprecatory lies with which the enemy taunts them. Their prayer lives will be invigorated as they learn how to meditate upon the Gospels using the Ignatian method. Examples of journal reflections are thus included as a helpful guide.
Spiritual desolation is as complex as we are, so understanding what is happening and responding to it properly are critical to reaching the heights of holiness. Readers will be consoled in discovering how God’s love is at work in their lives precisely amid trials they encounter to enlighten their minds, renew their hearts, and strengthen their souls.
