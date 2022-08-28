book

Boston, MA | To what degree does your sleep, exercise, and diet affect your spiritual life and your ability to pray? How much does your work and outside activities influence your relationship with God?

All of us encounter mountains and valleys on our journey with the Lord. “Spiritual Struggles: Their Nature and Their Remedies” helps readers trek smoothly through the exhausting and sometimes painful desolations of life’s uphill terrain. Readers will learn to discern whether their struggles derive from medical or psychological conditions or whether those struggles are spiritual and permitted by the Lord for reasons of growth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.