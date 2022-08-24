Boston, MA | Confession fell out of favor in the 1970s, but in the last decade it has been making a comeback. While the Church requires confession at least once annually, Catholics looking to advance in the spiritual life are discovering the benefits of more frequent encounters with the sacrament.
In “Frequent Confession,” Father Benedict Baur, O.S.B. underscores the significant advantages of regular confession and the keys to making each confession more fruitful. With clarity and wisdom, he quells criticisms of frequent confession and shares why it is efficacious for vanquishing sin and repairing the damage due to sin.
Father Baur lays out how to form your conscience, properly confess sins, and develop a firm, practical purpose of amendment. He also shares how to make a meticulous examination of conscience and daily examen, and offers methods for compiling a detailed inventory of sins.
Most importantly, Father reveals what is really meant by “Christian perfection” and how to attain it in this life. He describes concrete ways to grow in knowledge of self, acquire the strength to uproot sins, and conquer self-love. He also provides a reflection on the most common sins of omission that lead many to fall into dangerous self-righteous dispositions.
Readers will enjoy a deeper spiritual life as they learn how to surmount sins that they have committed habitually. By the same token, they will find out how to overcome thoughts and impulses that become occasions of sin.
Also included in these pages are tips to detect when one is becoming lukewarm and for promptly reviving one’s love for God. Souls are taught to grow in reverential love for God and conform their lives to His will. They’re shown how to atone for the temporal punishment due to sin now, before Purgatory.
Father Baur explains why our consciences are holy and should be obeyed. He conveys how frequent Confession increases sanctifying grace in our souls, gives glory to God, and brings healing, joy, and fulfillment.
One recognizes after reading this spiritual classic that one of the greatest tragedies in modernity is how often the Sacrament of Confession is disregarded.
An invaluable resource, “Frequent Confession,” will enrich readers’ sacramental lives and inspire them to greater charity for their neighbors. It will also move souls to more frequent and fervent reception of Holy Communion.
