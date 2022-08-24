book

Boston, MA | Confession fell out of favor in the 1970s, but in the last decade it has been making a comeback. While the Church requires confession at least once annually, Catholics looking to advance in the spiritual life are discovering the benefits of more frequent encounters with the sacrament.

In “Frequent Confession,” Father Benedict Baur, O.S.B. underscores the significant advantages of regular confession and the keys to making each confession more fruitful. With clarity and wisdom, he quells criticisms of frequent confession and shares why it is efficacious for vanquishing sin and repairing the damage due to sin.

