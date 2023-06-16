CATHOLIC-FATHERS-BOOK-BERCHAM

Author Mark Berchem is photographed showing a copy of his book, "Step up, Dad: Your Kids Need You," published February 2023 by Wellspring Books. Berchem, a parishioner of St. Joseph in West St. Paul, Minn., is the founder of founder of NET Ministries, a Catholic youth missionary organization based in West St. Paul. (OSV News photo/courtesy Wellspring Books)

ST. PAUL, Minn. | Mark Berchem became aware of how he influenced his children after seeing a family photo taken about 18 years ago that showed him and his son throwing rocks into Lake Superior with identical posture and movement, although Berchem had never taught his son the skill.

"People listen with their eyes and even more so in today's culture, the importance of example is huge for parents," said Berchem, founder of NET Ministries, who talked about his new book, "Step Up Dad! Your Children Need You."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.