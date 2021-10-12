"Belonging: One Catholic's Journey" by Frank J. Butler. Orbis Books (Maryknoll, New York, 2020). 187 pp., $25.
Frank J. Butler narrates his extraordinary Catholic life in "Belonging," an autobiography that was prompted by revelations about Theodore McCarrick, the now-disgraced former cardinal. The scandal was an "earthquake" that led him to wonder if he had been naïve or overly idealistic about the church.
He shares his story to give reason for his "hope and trust and a bone-deep conviction that Catholicism is doing more than any other institution to advance human dignity and freedom and to bring mercy and love where it is most needed."
Butler was 13 when he left his family in Florida to travel to St. John's Seminary in Little Rock, Arkansas. Although he made the decision not to pursue ordination, the eight years he spent at the seminary offered significant formation in theology and pastoral skills. Mentored by a number of activist priests, he became sensitized to issues of racism, poverty and systemic injustice.
Butler received a doctorate in systemic theology from The Catholic University of America -- he wrote his dissertation on St. John Henry Newman -- and was married and a young father when he was offered a job with the National Conference of Catholic Bishops, precursor to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, to assist with the 1976 bicentennial Call to Action.
It is clear, in an otherwise irenic book, that Butler still harbors resentments about the way he was treated by some bishops, and he seems to use this chapter as unpleasant score settling. He concludes that those years were "a privileged gift and a necessary stage in my understanding of the church's leadership."
What followed was an extraordinarily creative 33-year period as president of Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities, FADICA. Butler offers vivid portraits of funders, details the creation of SOAR! -- Support Our Aging Religious -- and describes assisting the church in Eastern Europe and introducing transparency into Vatican finances.
He writes incisively about Catholic education, the abuse crisis, the changes wrought by Pope Francis and church governance. He has wonderful narrative skills and writes with affection and nuance.
The book ends with a loving description of his sixth granddaughter's baptism. "It was an experience of Catholicism that captured for me the church's glorious power to connect people with Christ and to feel his love, joined as one community, the body of Christ." It is a gift Butler extends to the readers of this book.
