Boston, MA | “The Wonders of the Mass and the Eucharist” takes you to the feet of the saints to ponder these precious gifts of God to mankind. Readers will learn how to rest in the Lord’s intimate physical presence, gain peace of soul, and receive the remedy for temptation, sweetness in struggles, and healing from pain.
Sr. Mary Ann breaks open the saints’ writings to teach us about the profound graces the Lord gives us at Mass and through the sacrament of the Eucharist. Readers will learn how to grow in love and recollection, cherish Holy Communion, and rest in the Holy Trinity in Eucharistic adoration.
In pondering with Sr. Mary Ann the insights of Church Fathers and other great saints such as Thomas Aquinas, Catherine of Siena, Teresa of Ávila, John Henry Newman, John Vianney, Thérèse of Lisieux, and John Paul II, the Mystery of Faith comes alive.
One reviewer shared: “Even one knowledgeable on the subject will learn a lot in these pages, but it’s also written in a way that is accessible to any beginner (or busy, tired person!). The saints whose wisdom Sr. Mary Ann Fatula draws upon — and Sr. Mary Ann herself — write with a palpable love for the Mass and the Eucharist that is contagious.”
Readers will discover many other blessings that the Lord wants to pour out on us at Mass, such as the grace that transformed St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s skepticism about the Catholic Church into a desire to give everything for the Faith. They will recognize the power of the Eucharist to make the devil flee, and the confidence and trust that our Eucharistic Savior enlivens in us, even at death.
Sr. Mary Ann explains how to approach Mass with eagerness, and the key to seeing with faith the profound mysteries invisibly taking place on the altar. She further reveals how the Holy Eucharist ignites our love for one another, especially the poor and the suffering.
In the words of another reviewer: “In addition to being deeply informative, the book is also wonderful food for the soul, and great spiritual reading to take to prayer. If you want to reignite or deepen your love for the Eucharist, then give this book a try. It definitely fueled my own devotion.”
