book

Boston, MA | “The Wonders of the Mass and the Eucharist” takes you to the feet of the saints to ponder these precious gifts of God to mankind. Readers will learn how to rest in the Lord’s intimate physical presence, gain peace of soul, and receive the remedy for temptation, sweetness in struggles, and healing from pain.

Sr. Mary Ann breaks open the saints’ writings to teach us about the profound graces the Lord gives us at Mass and through the sacrament of the Eucharist. Readers will learn how to grow in love and recollection, cherish Holy Communion, and rest in the Holy Trinity in Eucharistic adoration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.