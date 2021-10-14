"Awaken My Heart: 52 Weeks of Giving Thanks and Loving Abundantly" by Emily Wilson Hussem. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2020). 268 pp., $17.95.
"Awaken My Heart" is a yearly devotional that introduces readers to a different kind of meditation, the invitation to pay attention to the thoughts, words and deeds that make up the texture of a woman's life.
It is simply structured: each weekly theme has a two- to three-page reflection, recommended soul exercises and a heartfelt prayer that can lead to a deeper relationship with Jesus.
Weekly themes range from healing of memories, problematic relationships and social concerns, and her reflections gently lead the reader to a conscious sense of gratitude. This book will appeal to women like its author -- relatively younger, economically comfortable, married mothers who are involved with organized religion.
