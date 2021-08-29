“Dr. Lesslie, have you really seen angels in the ER?”
It’s in the darkest places that God’s light shines the brightest. In this follow-up to the hugely popular Angels in the ER, Dr. Robert D. Lesslie shares more of his life-changing emergency room encounters with nurses, doctors, patients, friends, and strangers who served as God’s hands in the direst circumstances.
You’ll be deeply moved by these tales of triumph and tragedy from the ER frontline, as well as by the profound faith that sustained Dr. Lesslie for more than 30 years on the job. As you read this collection of fast-paced, real-life encounters, you’ll witness what life’s greatest hardships reveal about God’s greatest wonders.
Angels in the ER Volume 2 will leave you awed and amazed by the fortitude of the human spirit, and most of all, by God’s divine handiwork in the lives of the people He loves.
About the Author
A physician with more than 30 years of ER experience, Dr. Robert Lesslie most recently served as the medical director of a local hospice program. A bestselling author, he has several books to his name (including Angels in the ER—over 250,000 copies sold), as well as human interest stories and columns for magazines and newspapers. A fixture in his community, Dr. Lesslie developed two urgent care facilities in South Carolina, a state he and his wife, Barbara, called home for many years.
