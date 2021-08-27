Angels in the ER: Inspiring True Stories from an Emergency Room Doctor

Twenty-five years in the ER could become a resume for despair, but for bestselling author Dr. Robert D. Lesslie it's a foundation for inspiring stories of everyday "angels"--friends, nurses, doctors, patients, even strangers who offer love, help, and support in the midst of trouble. "The ER is a difficult and challenging place to be. Yet the same pressures and stresses that make this place so challenging also provide an opportunity to experience some of life's greatest wonders and mysteries." Dr. Lesslie illuminates messages of hope while sharing fast-paced, captivating stories about discovering lessons from the ER frontline watching everyday miracles unfold holding onto faith during tragedy and triumph embracing the healing balm of hope For anyone who enjoys true stories of the wonders of the human spirit, this immensely popular book is a reminder that hope can turn emergencies into opportunities and trials into demonstrations of God's grace.
About the Author
Bestselling author Dr. Robert Lesslie is a physician with more than 30 years of experience in fast-paced, intense ER environments. He is now the co-owner and medical director of two urgent-care facilities. He has written many books (including Angels in the ER―over 200,000 copies sold) as well as newspaper and magazine columns and human-interest stories. He and his wife, Barbara, live in South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.