book

A few years back a laid-up friend was professing boredom with every book on the shelf, and disinterest in the pile of galleys sent his way for review. "I need something that will tell me the truth without trying to convince me to advocate for their favorite part of it."

Noting his crank, I suggested he needed to laugh. "I have just the thing for you!" This being back when bookstores were plentiful and easy to get to, I was able to gift him that very afternoon with "The Truth," by way of Terry Pratchett and his vividly-imagined Discworld. "Ankh-Morpork may be fictional, but I do believe I have lived there," I told him. "As a journalist, this might inspire you."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.