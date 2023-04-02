Boston, MA | In the tradition of his popular Bible study devotional “The Better Part,” Fr. John Bartunek offers stirring meditations to guide you in the prayer of the saints during the Lenten season. Image
“40 Days to Peace and Union with God” is a practical companion to help one actively engage in mental prayer and cultivate a fruitful friendship with Christ. It also teaches how to rest in God’s love and receive healing, grace, peace, and joy during this sacred season.
As Fr. Bartunek breaks open the Scriptures from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday, readers grow in the ability to meditate upon, absorb, and apply the Gospels to their lives. These brief reflections focus on Lenten themes from true fasting and carrying one’s Cross to overcoming fear and temptation and experiencing renewal.
Reviewers wrote: “A great book that helps you understand how to pray and how to have a personal relationship with God.” “My prayer life is deeply enriched by owning this wonderful book. I use it to enhance my meditation on the daily gospels.” “Very good for opening up the Gospels’ practical meanings.”
By drawing nearer to God through this prayer experience, Fr. Bartunek suggests that He will draw near to you in a more profound way than ever before.
“40 Days to Peace and Union with God” further aims to help readers encounter the Real Presence of our Lord and cultivate a greater love of neighbor in their hearts. They will find a simple and specific structure for prayer and handy tips on developing a sacred time and space for prayer.
Features include a three-step guide to daily mental prayer with short explanations and the “Five R” method for meditation. The daily inspirations from Scripture and the saints seek to stir the thirsty heart in prayer. Additionally, introspective questions are provided to help readers converse with God and deepen their faith.
Fr. Bartunek also explains how to persevere in prayer even during difficult times and make resolutions. Every saint and renowned spiritual director throughout the ages has said the same thing: if we desire to become saints, we must spend time daily in meditation.
