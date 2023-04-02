book 2

Boston, MA | In the tradition of his popular Bible study devotional “The Better Part,” Fr. John Bartunek offers stirring meditations to guide you in the prayer of the saints during the Lenten season. Image

“40 Days to Peace and Union with God” is a practical companion to help one actively engage in mental prayer and cultivate a fruitful friendship with Christ. It also teaches how to rest in God’s love and receive healing, grace, peace, and joy during this sacred season.

