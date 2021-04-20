To recite the Chaplet to the Divine Mercy, a normal rosary is used. The following prayers are said:
1. Sign of the Cross
2. Our Father
3. Hail Mary
5. On the Our Father bead of a rosary, the following prayer is said:
Eternal Father, I offer you the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly Beloved Son,
Our Lord, Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.
6. On the Hail Mary beads of a rosary, the following prayer is said:
For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
7. The following invocation is repeated 3 times:
Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
8. Optional closing prayer:
Eternal God, in whom mercy is endless and the treasury of compassion inexhaustible, look kindly upon us and increase Your mercy in us, that in difficult moments we might not despair nor become despondent, but with great confidence submit ourselves to Your holy will, which is Love and Mercy itself.