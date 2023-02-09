Bishop Verot youth retreat

Youth from across Lee County gathered Feb. 4, 2023, at Bishop Verot Catholic High School for a daylong retreat featuring Joe Melendrez, who talked to the teens and performed a variety if inspirational music.

 BOB REDDY | FC
Bishop Verot youth retreat

Small group discussions took place on the football field of Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers during a youth retreat Feb. 4, 2023.
Bishop Verot youth retreat

Eucharistic adoration was a key part of a recent youth retreat for Lee County teens Feb. 4, 2023, at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS  |  Youth from across Lee County were brought together for a faith and fellowship retreat at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers Feb. 4, 2023.

Featuring Joe Melendrez, the day included talks and music focused on the concept of “Chosen,” based on the Gospel of John 15:16, “It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name He may give you.”

