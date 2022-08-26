VEN Twirl champ 2

Jax Scoot, a student at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota, is seen in July 2022 after taking the top prize at the July 2022 U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships in Stockton, California.

Sarasota  |  With seemingly no effort, 13-year-old Jax Scott can work a baton like a seasoned veteran, performing moves and tosses only elite twirlers can master after many years of failure and practice.

Yet, in little more than two years of hard work and dedication, Jax, an eighth-grade student at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota, earned the right to represent the USA at an international competition after taking the top prize at the July 2022 U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships in Stockton, California.

