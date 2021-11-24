NAPLES | Catholic schools and Parish youth groups across the Diocese of Venice learned a valuable lesson ahead of Thanksgiving: to be thankful for what they have and how wonderful it feels to give to others. Thousands of cans of food and other nonperishable items were collected and then delivered to various Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc. food banks and to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Students of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers took part in the school’s annual “Share Your Blessings” canned food drive, led by the National Junior Honor Society in partnership with the Knights of Columbus. The drive collected more than 3,500 items for the nearby St. Vincent de Paul Society that helps feed those in need. Top collecting classes earned a prize of holiday cookies.
This important lesson of giving back resonates with students of all ages and is a strong representation of the Catholic Social Teaching regarding charity where one doesn’t just give but gives from the heart to everyone in need regardless of their race or religion because “Christ is all and in all.”
Although many world religions uphold charitable work, it is specially emphasized in the Christian Faith and is a central message found in the Gospels. In Col 3:11, Christians are instructed to love our neighbors because they are the children of God as we are all part of the same human family and share the same nature, needs and dignity. Perhaps that is why the students’ smiles lasted a little bit longer as they appreciated how their combined hard work translated into food on the table for less fortunate families in the community.
When organizing food drives, many Catholic schools often have friendly competitions amongst the different classrooms and grade levels. St Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria, the school took part in a massive, canned food drive competition to help the Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities in Immokalee.
How massive? One local store had to stay open two extra hours as the students were buying so many cans. Then, when the stores ran out of cans, the students collected rice, pasta and more. This created a temporary counting problem as the faculty tried to figure out the equivalent value of a canned item versus a bag of rice or box of pasta. Some 6,000 items of food were collected, necessitated more than one trip to deliver the good to the grateful staff of Catholic Charities.
At Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers students put their donated food items into large cans labeled with the name of favored teachers and faculty members. The name that had the most food was obligated to wear a turkey outfit after school Nov. 19, 2021 — the start of the Thanksgiving break — and wave to all of the families and students. The “winner” was Matt Hiller, assistant dean of students, who gladly wore the outfit and held a sign as he waved and gobbled – “Save a turkey. Eat pizza!”
At St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, students, faculty and staff delivered a total of 6,474 items to Catholic Charities. In addition to the schoolwide food drive, the Celtic baseball team donated more than 200 items to another area charity.
Nearby, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School students collected more than 1,000 pounds of food and over $250 from a dress down (non-uniform) day collection.
St. Columbkille Parish’s youth group and faith formation families united to donate and assemble many large baskets of food. This was in addition to turkeys donated by the Knights of Columbus. Each basket included a “Blessing Mix,” which was a bag of assorted food, each with its own meaning such as pretzels – “Arms crossed and folded in thanks and prayer.”
These were just a few examples of the generosity and charity from the students and youth of the Diocese of Venice leading up to Thanksgiving. Youth learned lessons of charity and countless families were the beneficiaries of their generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.