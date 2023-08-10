Venice WYD

Diocesan World Youth Day pilgrims camp among hundreds of thousands during a vigil at “Campo de Grace” (Parque Tejo), in Lisbon Aug. 5, 2023.
Venice WYD

A Diocesan World Youth Day pilgrim took this photo as Pope Francis passed by Aug. 5, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Venice WYD

Jesus Ismael Hernandez, of Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers, shows off some of the bracelets he accumulated during a pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Lisbon in early August 2023.

LISBON  |  We are all part of one Universal and one Local Church – that is the Mother Church that spans the globe and the Diocese in which you reside. This was a profound lesson learned by the Diocese of Venice pilgrims as they took part in an epic journey to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

From July 29 to Aug. 8, 2023, Bishop Frank J. Dewane was joined by 52 Diocesan pilgrims who were able to take in the culture of this European country while also seeing the Lord in many things great and small.

Venice WYD

Diocesan World Youth Day pilgrims from Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in LaBelle and Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers, are seen in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 3, 2023.
Venice WYD

Diocesan Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Marthamaria Morales took a selfie with Diocesan pilgrims at World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 4, 2023.
Venice WYD

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen before the World Youth Day closing Mass Aug. 6, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal, wearing the official vestments for bishops.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.