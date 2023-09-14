School retreat

Jesuit Father John Belmonte, Diocese Superintendent of Catholic Education, speaks during Diocesan Catholic school retreat Sept. 11, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

 BOB REDDY | FC

FORT MYERS  |  Starting the new school year with a focus on the spirituality of the faculty and staff, as well as developing a strong Catholic school culture, served as the focus of a special back-to-school retreat Sept. 11, 2023.

The goal of the day was to start the school year with a spiritual message by incorporating Mass. Then the retreat pivoted to focus on creating a daily prayer life  for the faculty and staff, before then looking at ways to build a stronger Catholic culture into each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools.

School retreat

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates Mass for Diocesan Catholic school faculty and staff during a retreat Sept. 11, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

