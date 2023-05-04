Our Lady of Mercy Parish Boca Grande

The church roof of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Boca Grande still needs repairs as seen April 28, 2023, seven months after Hurricane Ian struck.
The pre-school and rectory of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Boca Grande have a temporary cover on their roofs as seen April 28, 2023. The roofs were damage during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2023.

BOCA GRANDE  |  Life on Gasparilla Island and the island community of Boca Grande appears to be back to normal seven months after Hurricane Ian. Businesses are open, streets are bustling with visitors and the recent snowbird season was robust.

But a closer look and it becomes clear that much needs to be done as this island community works to recover from the storm that lashed the area with winds estimated at 155 mph. Tarps still cover many roofs, exposed siding is commonplace, and there are signs everywhere marking where contractors are working on the interiors of homes.

