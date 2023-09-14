WYD

Representatives from Epiphany Cathedral who took part in a World Youth Day 2023 pilgrimage to Lisbon, Portugal, are seen here during an event Sept. 12, 2023, to thank supporters of their trip.

 BOB REDDY | FC

VENICE  |  A group of Diocesan World Youth Day 2023 pilgrims from Epiphany Cathedral in Venice shared stories about their epic and faith-filled journey to their supporters during a gathering on Sept. 12, 2023.

Five teens, four priests and two adults, reflected upon their 11-day journey to Portugal, joining Pope Francis and 1.5 million others from around the world for a life-changing experience. They were among 52 pilgrims from the Diocese, including Bishop Frank J. Dewane, who travelled from July 29 to Aug. 8.

WYD

Pilgrims from the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice are seen on Aug. 2, 2023, during World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.