BONITA SPRINGS  |  The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony is a sacred bond between a man and a woman that reflects the honor, love, commitment and fidelity each demonstrates for the other.

In celebration of that commitment, each year Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites couples married 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50+ years to a Mass in their honor as witnesses to a beautiful vocation for younger generations to see and admire. This first such Mass in 2023 was Feb. 4 at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs. Present were 270 couples representing a combined 14,002 years of marriage.

