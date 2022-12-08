Ven Briefs 4

Seventh-graders at St. Catherine Parish in Sebring study their own DNA as part of a science class March 30, 2022.

 Courtesy

VENICE  |  As happens in many families, our Catholic schools can display this year’s report card proudly on the refrigerator. The nation’s Catholic schools received their report card (in mid-November) as the results of 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released. 

Catholic schools outpaced the public schools in overall average NAEP scores. Nationwide only 33% of public school fourth graders and 31% of public school eighth graders read at or above grade proficiency. Amid widespread declines in public school scores, Catholic school achievement was a bright spot. As Kathleen Porter-Magee said in the Wall Street Journal, “If all U.S. Catholic schools were a state, their 1.6 million students would rank first in the nation across the NAEP reading and math tests for fourth and eighth graders.”

