SARASOTA  |  For the second year in a row Jordyn Byrd, a senior at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, has been named the Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year.

The award, announced Jan. 13, 2023, recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. It distinguishes Jordyn as Florida’s best high school volleyball player.

