FORT MYERS  |  Samantha Mitchell, a student at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Samantha Mitchell

Samantha Mitchell

Samantha Mitchell, a student at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, receive a 36 composite score on the ACT exam.

The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions (the SAT is the other such exam), and covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. The sections are individually scored on a scale of 1-36, and composite score (the rounded whole number average of the four sections) is provided. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.