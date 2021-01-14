Year of St. Joseph
On the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2020, Bishop Frank J. Dewane, in the context of the Coronavirus, consecrated the Diocese of Venice to the care and protection of St. Joseph. The Bishop announced a “Year of St. Joseph” beginning March 19, 2020. In light of Pope Francis recently dedicating a “Year of St. Joseph,” the Diocesan celebration will continue through Dec. 8, 2021. St. Joseph, often referred to as the Protector, can be our protector during this time of the pandemic. To pray a Novena to St. Joseph visit the Year of St. Joseph webpage at https://www.dioceseofvenice.org/a-year-of-st-joseph.
Knights collect shoes and socks for homeless vets
The Knights of Columbus Council 11425 of St. Columbkille Parish in Fort Myers had a successful Shows and Socks for Homeless Veterans drive. This was the fourth such annual collection, which brought in more than 200 pairs of shoes and 500 pairs of socks and will be distributed to area agencies which support homeless veterans. Socks are one of most requested items for the homeless.
Catholic Charities Ball Feb. 13
Catholic Charities will host its Ball Feb. 13, 2021, at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Bring your valentine to an evening featuring exquisite cuisine and wine pairing event by Michael’s on East. The beautiful setting of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens reminds all, despite this pandemic, we are surrounded by God’s majesty and Mother Nature’s glory. The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails. Tickets are $350 with a limit of 150 guests. Call 941-909-7817 or email hilles.hughes@catholiccharitiesdov.org
January Faith and Wine Lee County virtual event
Faith and Wine of Lee County will hold its next virtual Zoom event at 7 p.m., Jan. 21, 2021. The guest speaker is Kitty Cleveland on the topic “Beloved: Finding My Identity in Christ.” Registration is now open for this free event at faithandwineleecounty.com.