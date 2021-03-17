RELIGIOUS EDUCATION GROUP FEEDS THE HOMELESS

The St. Martha Parish religious education program and service club in Sarasota took part in a “It takes and village – Made with love,” project March 9, 2021, to make bag lunches for the homeless in the area. Each bag included a colored drawing and inspirational message, as well as a sticker that read: “Made with love and care by the St. Martha Service Club.” (COURTESY)