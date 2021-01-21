Marriage Prep Retreats for 2021
The Diocese Office of Family Life is offering a “Day of Reflection” retreats for couples preparing for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage. A specially prepared volunteer team of married couples and a priest will share their experiences and information with the intention of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. The retreats in English are from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., April 17, Aug. 7 and Nov. 13, 2021. Retreats in Spanish are at the same time and March 6, Aug. 7 and Oct. 30. To register for the English retreats, visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/marriage-preparation-retreat-2021 and to register for the Spanish retreat, contact St. Jude Parish in Sarasota at 941-955-3934. For more information contact Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 ext. 3019.
St. Joseph student takes second place in state soccer competition
Emmanuel, a student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton took second place in the state for his age division in the Knights of Columbus State Soccer Challenge held on Jan. 16, 2021, in Melbourne. Emmanuel, and classmate Connor, won at local, regional and district levels of the Knights Soccer Challenge qualifying for the state events.
Institute provides Lenten offering
Spend this Lent growing in prayer. “Encountering God in Prayer: A Lenten Journey” is a theological and practical online course offered by the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation. The course will guide you through the rich and beautiful teaching on personal prayer found in part four of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Short video lectures, online discussions, prayer exercises and other learning activities with constitute the class content.
Students log in each week at times most convenient to them. The instructor, Dr. John Gresham, Executive Director of the Institute, has extensive experience teaching on prayer in courses, workshops, and retreats. The course runs from Ash Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 to April 5. For more information visit the institute website www.institute-dov.org, call 941-766-7334 or email john.gresham@institute-dov.org.
Updated times for Sunday Mass on radio in Spanish
St. Jude Parish in Sarasota broadcasts the Holy Mass in Spanish, celebrated by Father Celestino Gutierrez, Sundays at 8 a.m. on radio station FM 99.1 and 10 a.m. on FM 105.3. We are grateful to the sponsors and SOLMART Media for their collaboration in this effort.
‘Child’s Play’ virtual fundraiser Feb. 25
Our Mother’s House, a program of Catholic Charities that provides housing and support for homeless mothers and their infant children, is having a virtual fundraiser titled “Child’s Play.” The night of interactive fun begins 7 p.m., Feb. 25, 2021 with funds raised used to ensure that the mothers and their children receive the support they need as they strive for self-sufficiency. For information about the event, contact Lisa Ventura at Lisa.Ventura@CatholicCharitiesDov.Org. A generous donor has offered to match all donations up to a total of $125,000. Participate and help make a difference.
Divorce survival program beginning in February
A 12-week program called “Surviving Divorce ... Hope and Healing for the Catholic Family” will begin Feb. 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice. There will be monthly group gatherings and weekly on-line Zoom meetings. Short video lectures, online discussions, prayer exercises and other learning activities which constitute the class content.
Participants will be provided assurance that they are not alone and a place to tell one’s story and be heard. The cost is $25 and includes a participant’s workbook and access to all videos. To register, contact Bob and Chris Smialek at bobandchrissmialek@icloud.com or 815-275-5305
Naples Catholic School Virtual Gala Feb. 3
The St. Ann School Foundation is hosting its annual Heart for Education Gala, which will be a virtual event, Feb. 3, 2021. The Foundation is dedicated to ensuring a faith-based education remains accessible to all families desiring it for their children, regardless of income. Many of our families have experienced great hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need is greater now as more families have asked for additional scholarship funds. To register to receive a link to the Virtual Gala, visit www.stann.net/gala or contact Pamela Macia at 239-262-4110 ext. 307 or foundation@stann.net or pamelamacia@gmail.com.
Cathedral School Gala April 16
The Epiphany Gala, a fundraiser for Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School, is scheduled for April 16, 2021, at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice. The Gala theme is the Amalfi Coast and features both live and silent auctions as well as a dinner and dancing. This year’s Shining Stars are Troy and Joyce Sacco. Contact Leah Mihm at 941-615-0284 or mihm@ecstigers.com.
Note, this event may become a Virtual Gala if conditions require.