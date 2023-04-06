Sister Monica Paul Fraser, OP, is recognized during the Incarnation Catholic School “Through the Years Gala” March 30, 2023, at the Field Club in Sarasota. Also seen in Principal Amy Yager and Father Eric Scanlan, pastor of Incarnation Parish.
The first-ever Battle of the (Ro)Bots took place during an assembly at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples April 4, 2023. The Neumann Robotics class has worked to build, configure and battle for the top spots on the school leaderboard for the year. The “Battle of the (Ro)Bots” challenge determined which teams will be going to compete in the Diocesan Lions Cup Challenge April 22 in Fort Myers. The winner was Los Robotos Hermanos.
High school hosts Easter egg hunt
Pre-kindergarten students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers and St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral converged on Bishop Verot Catholic High School for the annual Easter Egg Hunt March 31, 2023, in Fort Myers. The eager young students were greeted by an Easter bunny and they first gathered in prayer before enjoying coloring, as well as fun and games. The highlight, of course, was the mad scramble during the hunt that took place on the football field.
Several Diocesan schools host Galas
Three Diocesan Catholic schools recently held their respective Galas, each serving as a celebration promoting the benefits of a Catholic education. The Incarnation Catholic School “Through the Years Gala” was March 30, 2023, at the Field Club in Sarasota. Honored during the evening was Sister Monica Paul Fraser, OP, former longtime Incarnation principal who continues to serve the school and Parish community. St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples hosted its annual Broadway Lights Gala and Auction April 1, at the Players Club and Spa. Bishop Frank J. Dewane was present for this event which also featured a sampling of the first ever school musical “Godspell.” St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton hosted its own “A Night of the Red Carpet” event, also April 1, at The Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch. The evening highlighted the school’s performing arts program and focused on the fundraising for the north campus improvement project.
