Battle of robots in Naples

The first-ever Battle of the (Ro)Bots took place during an assembly at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples April 4, 2023. The Neumann Robotics class has worked to build, configure and battle for the top spots on the school leaderboard for the year. The “Battle of the (Ro)Bots” challenge determined which teams will be going to compete in the Diocesan Lions Cup Challenge April 22 in Fort Myers. The winner was Los Robotos Hermanos.

Easter egg hunt

Bishop Verot Catholic High School students are seen with pre-kindergarten students from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers, during an Easter egg hunt March 31, 2023.
Sister Monica Paul Fraser, OP

Sister Monica Paul Fraser, OP, is recognized during the Incarnation Catholic School “Through the Years Gala” March 30, 2023, at the Field Club in Sarasota. Also seen in Principal Amy Yager and Father Eric Scanlan, pastor of Incarnation Parish.

