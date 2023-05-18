Our Mother's House

Youth from Epiphany Cathedral do yardwork at Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., in Venice May 13, 2023, as part of a service project.
e20230519_ven_briefs_7.psd

Youth help clean Our Mother’s House

Youth from Epiphany Cathedral in Venice volunteered May 13, 2023, at Our Mother’s House, a Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., residence program for moms and their babies who might otherwise be homeless. The teens cleaned up the various properties, did some planting and much more. Great job everyone!

Neumann baseball

The St. John Neumann Catholic High School baseball team from Naples reached the State final four May 15, 2023, with a win in the class 2A-region 3 championship.
Verot E-Sports Team

The Bishop Verot E-Sports Team won the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) Rocket League State E-Sports championship in Orlando May 11, 2023. Pictured from left to right are the team's coach, Joseph Novak, and teammates Ryan Springer, Liam Stanley and Alexander Perez.
St. Joseph Pantry

Volunteers at the Joseph Food Pantry in Bradenton help sort food donated during the U.S. Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive May 13, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.