World Youth Day topic at recent Theology on Tap
World Youth Day 2023 was the topic of discussion at the most recent Theology on Tap on Aug. 17, 2023, at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota. An outreach of the Diocese Young Adult Ministry, Theology on Tap takes place on the third Thursday of each month with a variety of speakers addressing topics relevant to the Catholic Faith. In August, the guest speakers were Transitional Deacon Thomas Gregory Dougherty, a Diocesan seminarian in his final year of studies at St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts; and Stephanie Lovetere, the Youth Ministry Coordinator at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Each shared their experiences on the trip to Portugal with a group of 52 from the Diocese, including Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Marthamaria Morales, Diocesan Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry who also organizes Theology on tap. The monthly gathering also includes food and refreshments.
The next scheduled date is Sept. 21, and will feature Father Christian Chami, Parochial Vicar at St. Jude Parish, Sarasota. For more information, email Marthamaria Morales at morales@dioceseofvenice.org.
Second Collection for Maui, Hawaii Aug. 26-27
Devastating wildfires swept through the Maui region of Hawaii Aug. 8, 2023, causing much destruction and a loss of life for a large number of residents, particularly in Lahaina. As we are all called to help our brothers and sisters in need, a second collection will take place in the Diocese of Venice Aug. 26 and 27. The proceeds of the collection will be sent to Catholic Charities Diocese of Honolulu to assist in their efforts to address the needs of the citizens in the affected area. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
High school retreat serves community
Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers hosted its annual freshman retreat Aug. 17, 2023. Freshmen, along with senior leaders, enjoyed a great morning getting settled into their rooms, listening to discussions, and enjoying breakfast. They then headed out to various service sites throughout the community in order to give back and appreciate the Christian Service aspect of the freshmen retreat.
“Heart of Discipleship” retreat
On Aug. 22, 2023, senior Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School ministry students in Sarasota attended a retreat on Aug. 22, 2023, at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch. The students spent the day exploring the “Heart of Discipleship” while coming together as a team. Students heard from various speakers including Deacon Jack Milholland of Our Lady of the Angels Parish, a teacher and alum. The lesson learned was: “God is good! All the time!”
Day of Reflection for Sacramental Marriage Sept. 9
The Office of Marriage and Family Life will be hosting a Day of Reflection for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage in the Catholic Church. A specially prepared team will share their experiences and information enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage.
This event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 9, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave., Naples. The cost of $50/couple covers all retreat materials and lunch. Pre-registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/marriage-preparation-seminar-2023. Should you have questions or require additional information contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org, or call 941-484-9543 ext. 4748.
Formation Program in Spanish
The next session of the Hispanic Apostolate’s Formation Program is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2023. The topic of study will be focused on the “National Eucharistic Revival” and there will be a total of seven classes held from 7-9 p.m. Fridays. (During Lent classes will move to Thursdays beginning Feb. 15). The cost for all the classes is $35 including the book. Those who register and attend a minimum of 6 classes either at one of the participating parishes or online using our APP (https://pastoralhispanavenice.com/) will receive a Diocesan Certification.
Programa de Formación en Español
La próxima sesión del Programa de Formación a cargo del Apostolado Hispano comenzará el 29 de setiembre del 2023. El tema de estudio estará enfocado en el “Avivamiento Eucarístico Nacional” y habrá un total de 7 clases que se darán los viernes por la noche de 7 p.m. a 9 p.m. (Durante la Cuaresma las clases se trasladan al jueves a partir del 15 de febrero). El costo de todas las clases es de $35 incluyendo el libro. Las personas que se registren y atiendan un mínimo de 6 clases ya sea en una de las parroquias participantes o vía online usando nuestro APP (https://pastoralhispanavenice.com/) recibirán una Certificación Diocesana.
