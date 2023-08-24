FIRST STREAM ACTIVITY

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School

Fifth-graders at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples used engineering, teamwork, math and technology skills in their first STREAM activity of the school year Aug. 22, 2023.

Vocab ‘treasure hunt’

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School

Using “Christ is Us” books, second graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers practice their vocabulary words Aug. 18, 2023.
Theology on Tap

Transitional Deacon Thomas Gregory Dougherty speaks about his World Youth Day 2023 experiences to a gathering of Theology on Tap Aug. 17, 2023, in Sarasota.
Bishop Verot Catholic High School

Bishop Verot Catholic High School freshmen take part in an assembly before a service retreat Aug. 17, 2023, in Fort Myers.
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

Senior Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School ministry students in Sarasota attend a retreat at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch Aug. 22, 2023.

