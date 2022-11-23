Multicutural Mass

Women of the Vietnamese Catholic community performed a ceremonial dance in honor of Christ the King prior to a multicutural Mass at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers Nov. 20, 2022.

Fort Myers Rabbi given Papal Knighthood

The Safety Patrol team at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton are seen Nov. 16, 2022, with representatives from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office

