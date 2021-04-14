2 seminarians to be ordained transitional deacons
Diocese of Venice Seminarians José Grullón and David Portorreal are among a group of nine who will be ordained as Transitional Dea-cons at 11 a.m., April 17, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, of Pensacola-Talla-hassee, will ordain the men and the liturgy will be livestreamed at www.svdp.edu/live from St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. As newly ordained Deacons, these men will be assigned to Parishes where they will exercise their ministry in prep-aration to become priests in the fol-lowing year. Among many duties, they will preach, perform baptisms, witness marriages, as well as pre-side over wakes and funerals.
Cape Coral students succeed at state competition
A team of seven St. Andrew Catholic School students from Cape Coral — Addison Baker, Kiley Lebid, Ryan Peterson, Ellianna Trunkett, Ana Cerna, Laura Cerna and Isabella Smith — competed March 13, 2021, in the Florida Odyssey of the Mind State Competition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The team took the judges to a magical storybook land by building a life-sized magical beanstalk that appeared to grow using a combination of springs, magnets and an intricate pulley system. They took fourth place in the state finals and will be moving on to compete in The Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, which will take place in Orlando in the upcoming months. These students began preparing their solution in September 2020 and have worked hard throughout the course of the 2020-2021 school year.
Vaccines for homebound seniors
Seniors and/or their caregivers can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in their home by sending their request by email to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com. Also, Senior Friendship Centers (Sarasota, Venice, Fort Myers and Arcadia) has organized a program to connect seniors with volunteers who can drive them to their scheduled vaccine appointment. Anyone needing a ride to their vaccination appointment should contact Lillian Cleveland, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 941-556-3223 or lcleveland@friendshipcenters.org. The above is for information purposes only and are independent programs. Inquiries should be directed to the email/phone numbers for each program.
Year of the Family
On March 19, 2021, the fifth anniversary of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia, on the joy and beauty of familial love, Pope Francis inaugurated the year “Amoris Laetitia Family,” which will conclude on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the next World Meeting of Families in Rome. When announced, the Dicastery said in a statement, “The Pandemic experience has highlighted the central role of the family as the domestic Church and has shown the importance of community ties between families.” To learn more about the effort and the initiatives occurring in the Diocese of Venice during this commemorative year visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/year-of-the-family/.
Year of St. Joseph
On the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2020, Bishop Frank J.Dewane, in the context of the Coronavirus, consecrated the Diocese of Venice to the care and protection of St. Joseph. The Bishop announced a “Year of St. Joseph” beginning March 19, 2020. In light of Pope Francis recently dedicating a “Year of St. Joseph,” the Diocesan celebration will continue through Dec. 8, 2021. St. Joseph, often referred to as the Protector, can be our protector during this time of the pandemic. To pray a Novena to St. Joseph visit the Year of St. Joseph webpage at https://www.dioce-seofvenice.org/a-year-of-st-joseph.
Survey of the new Directory for Catechesis
The Diocese Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation is offering an online course surveying the new how-to guide, the Directory for Catechesis, published by the Vatican in 2020. This new edition of the Directory emphasizes how to incorporate evangelization throughout the entire process of catechesis. This course is for Directors and Coordinators of Religious Education, catechists, schoolteachers, adult faith formators, RCIA teams, parents — anyone who teaches the Faith. Co-teachers of the course are Dr. John Gresham, Director of the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation, Anne Chrzan, Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Venice, and Joshua Mazrin, Director of Evangelization for the Diocese of Venice. The six-week course starts April 19, 2021. There is a $25 fee to take the course. Visit the Institute website for more information and to register at www.institute-dov.org or contact the director for more information: john.gresham@institute-dov.org.
Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop
Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach Priests, Deacons, Seminarians, Directors of Religious Education, Youth Ministers, Principals and Teachers how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. The course will be held April 29, 2021, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, and May 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota. Registration is required, and the cost is $25. Visit www.dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/workshop-on-youth-mental-health-first-aid for registration. The cost includes the book, lunch and certificate of completion.
Marriage prep retreat for couples over 55
The Office of Family Life is hosting a one-day sacramental marriage preparation retreat for those couples over 55 years of age who are preparing for marriage or convalidation, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 24, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. Lunch is included. The program builds an appreciation for the joy of Sacramental Marriage while offering insight and tools to address the unique challenges and responsibilities. Registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/two-become-one.
Tele-mental health counseling services available
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc. is offering Mental Health Counseling for adults and children provided by licensed mental health therapists. If you or someone you know is feeling stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, depressed or helpless, Catholic Charities can help. For more information, please call 239-455-2655.
Porn: Seven myths exposed event May 4
The Diocese of Venice Family Life Office is hosting an event at 6:30 p.m., May 4, 2021 at the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, 399 Sarasota St., Venice, to address and educate teens, parents and all others on the tyranny of pornography in our society. Matt Fradd is the speaker who has authored and coauthored several books, and creates and hosts the podcast, “Pints with Aquinas.” There is no cost to attend. For information, contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543.
Stepping into marriage with children
Did you know 60% of second marriages fail and the failure rate increases to 70% when there are children from a previous marriage in the home. The difficulties of parenting and stepparenting seemingly insurmountable are often the root cause of such failures. A free, half-day workshop organized by the Diocese Office of Family Life entitled, “Stepping into Marriage with Children,” is designed for those couples beginning or currently in a stepfamily situation, and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, May 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. This workshop takes a realistic look at blended families and offers strategies and tools to meet unique challenges. There is no cost to attend but registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/stepping-into-marriage-with-children. For information contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543.