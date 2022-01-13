Clergy appointments
After consultation, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective Dec. 19, 2021:
Father Alphonse Tri Vu, C.R.M., from Parochial Vicar and Chaplain of Our Lady of Lavang Community at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota to his Religious Community.
Effective Dec. 22, 2021:
Father Joseph Toan Duc Vu, C.R.M., to Parochial Vicar and Chaplain of Our Lady of Lavang Community, as well as hospital ministries, at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota.
Beatitudes mural
A new mural at St. Joseph Parish Center in Bradenton represents the Beatitudes and was created by both the high school and middle school youth groups. The mural includes 10 panels with elegant script of the words which are attributed to Jesus as recounted in the Sermon on the Mount. The panels also include various religious symbols that either represent the specific Words of Christ on the panel or that of the Sacraments of the Church. The Parish maintenance team installed the mural the week of Jan. 3, 2022.
STREAM fun with Legos
Eighth-graders at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota will soon be reading the book “Animal Farm” by Kurt Vonnegut. On Jan. 6, 2022, the students had the chance to build wind turbines using Lego “Spike” to represent the windmill created by the animals in the novel. This is an example of how the school integrates a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math) curriculum to present students a more well-round education that fosters increased creative thinkers while developing skills which will be useful later in life.
Lesson to lessen mosquitoes
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School seventh-graders were visited Jan. 10, 2022, by a representative of Lee County Mosquito Control who brought samples of the different bugs and types of mosquitoes found throughout the area. Students learned how some bugs are good for the environment while others can carry disease, what the county does to control the mosquito population, including spraying, and tips on how students can help keep the mosquito population under control.
Donated lockers make debut
Lockers for students at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples made a debut when students returned from Christmas break Jan. 4, 2022. Those lockers are the first at the school and are courtesy of the Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria, which replaced some of their school lockers with larger ones in the fall and donated the used lockers to the Naples school.
Epiphany Feast recognized at schools
The Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 6, 2022, was celebrated at different Diocesan Catholic Schools, including at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice where eighth-graders led a procession and staged a brief retelling the story for the entire student body. At St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral, second-grade students in Spanish class learned about how the Feast Day traditions are celebrated differently in Spain and Latin America. Both schools held celebrations that included food and the wearing of crowns.
