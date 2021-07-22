Firefighter saves Mary statue
The North Collier Fire Rescue District posted an image to social media on July 19, 2021 following a house fire in North Naples showing a firefighter handing a rescued a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Child Jesus to a grateful homeowner.
The post stated: “As firefighters our mission is to save lives and property. During moments of devastation, a light can shine through and today at the 35th Avenue fire, that is exactly what happened.”
Pictured at left is the moment when North Collier Lead Investigator Andrew Marfongella handed the family the statue that held deep spiritual meaning for them. Family, friends and neighbors cheered and clapped at the rescue, and they then gathered in prayer.
Summertime and the Giving is Easy appeal
Every day, Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice serves the most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and striving to help those in need. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for support. Donate to the type of assistance you believe is the most important, such as food, shelter, education or other support. Your gift will make a positive impact on less fortunate brothers and sisters. Visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a check to Catholic Charities,1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Bishop celebrating two anniversaries in July
A small celebration in honor of Bishop Frank J. Dewane on the occasion of the 33rd Anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood took place at the Catholic Center in Venice July 16, 2021, the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. A second small celebration is scheduled for July 25, which will mark the 15th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Episcopate. Please pray for Bishop Dewane. To send the Bishop a congratulatory message, message it to communications@dioceseofvenice.org or post a message on the Diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dioceseofvenice.
Scholarships for Catholic Schools
Step Up for Students is a state-approved non-profit scholarship funding organization that helps administer four scholarships for Florida schoolchildren: the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program (FTC) for lower to middle income families, the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) for lower to middle income families and students with unique abilities (formerly Gardiner), as well as the Hope Scholarship. These scholarships could provide up to $7000 for a Catholic School education with 2021 adjusted income guidelines. Step up for Students will continue accepting applications throughout the school year. For the Diocese of Venice Catholic School application webpage visit https://www.stepupforstudents.org/swflcatholic/.
Catholic Alpha Online
Alpha Online is an online course where others meet virtually once a week via Zoom to discuss and share ideas about faith and God in an open, caring and non-judgmental way.
The Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal invites you to experience Catholic Alpha online from the comfort of your home, and to hear from notable Catholic speakers including newly appointed Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa O.F.M. Cap., longtime Preacher of the Papal Household, Dr. Mary Healy. Father John Ricardo and Father Mike Schmitz, each Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Nov. 29, 2021. For information, contact Theresa Salvo at asolotogod@gmail.com or 804-387-8282.
Clergy appointments
After broad consultation with the Priest Personnel Board, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Effective July 11, 2021:
Father John Eudes Cao, CRM, from Parochial Vicar and Chaplain of Our Lady of Lavang Community at St. Martha Parish, Sarasota, to return his religious community.
Father Alphonse Tri Vu, CRM, to Parochial Vicar and Chaplain of Our Lady of Lavang Community at St. Martha Parish, Sarasota.
