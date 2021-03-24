Feast of St. Joseph Mass in Italian
On the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2021, Bishop Frank J. Dewane, seen at right, celebrated Mass at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The Mass was celebrated in Italian and was organized by the Italian American Club of Venice and is an annual tradition.
Following the conclusion of the Mass, the Bishop blessed a “St. Joseph Table,” piled with wrapped bread. The tradition of the “St. Joseph Table” of food (“la tavala di San Giuseppe”) has its origins in Sicily as part of a Middle Ages celebration of the ending of a drought where food — bread in particular — is brought to be shared among the townsfolk.
The Mass was livestreamed and is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/526325765.
Palm Sunday, Easter Sunday televised Mass
The Diocese of Venice in Florida will air the televised Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Masses, each for a full hour. The Masses can be viewed at 9 a.m. on the CW Network in Sarasota, Manatee, Desoto, Charlotte, Hardee and Highland counties, and at 10:30 a.m. on FOX4 in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades and Desoto counties. The Mass is also available on the Diocese of Venice website at www.dioceseofvenice.org/tvmass.
Holy Week Masses
The Holy Week Mass times for each Diocese of Venice Parish/Mission have been compiled and are available for viewing at www.dioceseofvenice.org. The list is in alphabetical order by city and includes the address and contact information for more information.
Catholic Center daily livestream to end March 31
The livestream of the Daily Mass from the Catholic Center will end on the final day of Lent, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The 8 a.m. livestream of the Daily Mass from Epiphany Cathedral in Venice will still be available for viewing through the Diocese of Venice and Cathedral Facebook pages. As usual, this stream is available for viewing throughout the day.
Divine Mercy items of interest
A Divine Mercy Novena begins Good Friday, April 2, 2021, and concludes Saturday, April 10. In private revelations to St. Faustina, Jesus asked the Feast of Divine Mercy be preceded by a novena praying for nine intentions with the Divine Mercy Chaplet. It is particularly appropriate for anyone who has been touched by abortion or is nearing death. The novena can be accessed online at www.thedivinemercy.org/message/devotions/novena.php.
In addition, there will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Prayer Service April 11, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave, West, Venice. Everyone is invited to participate in the prayer service for forgiveness and healing from pregnancy loss. The prayer service will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/DioceseofVenice.
For information about either service, contact Sylvia at 941-412-5860 or project.rachel@dioceseofvenice.org.