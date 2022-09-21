VEN Priest Appreciation VDCCW 1

Ellen Bachman, past co-president of the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, addresses Bishop Frank J. Dewane and those present Sept. 16, 2022, at VDCCW Priest Appreciation Dinner held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall in Venice.

VENICE  |  The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) took time out to recognize and honor the priests who serve throughout the Diocese.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is surrounded by key members of the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Sept. 16, 2022, following a CCW sponsored Priest Appreciation Dinner at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice.

During a VDCCW Priest Appreciation Dinner Sept. 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, the members pledged to focus on better supporting the priests as they continue to serve the people of God.

