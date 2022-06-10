LAKEWOOD RANCH | Hallie Monserez, 18, turned her tassel May 13, 2022, with 120 fellow students of the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School’s class of 2022 during graduation ceremonies taking a big step on her new journey in life.
“I will miss my Catholic high school,” said Hallie, the class valedictorian. “I loved it. I had such a good time there.”
In August, Hallie will walk the halls and campus grounds of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, to begin her transition to college from high school, home, family and church. She hopes to study business and marketing.
“I am close to my mom and dad. They will miss me. I will miss hanging out with them and my brothers and sisters,” she said about her close-knit family.
Her oldest brother, Nicholas, is 13. Grace is 10, and little Luke is 4 years old. “I will miss my little brother the most,” she said. “I can talk to my older brother and sister on the phone. I will miss cuddling (Luke) and talking to him.”
Why Notre Dame?
“It felt like home,” Hallie said. “I have a few family members, who went there. My father went there for one year. I wanted a school with tradition. I wanted a school with a rigorous academic program. I had a good feeling about Notre Dame.”
Hallie is a native of Evansville, Indiana. Her parents, Amber and Michael Monserez, moved to Florida from Cincinnati when Hallie was 5 years old. The family currently lives in Lakewood Ranch less than 20 miles north of Sarasota.
Schooling for Hallie began at Robert E. Willis Elementary School and R. Dan Nolan Middle School, both public schools in Lakewood Ranch. The family belongs to Our Lady of the Angels in Lakewood Ranch, where Hallie was a lector when she was younger.
Hallie was a very involved student at Cardinal Mooney. She was a member of the student government, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and St. Vincent de Paul Society. A National Merit finalist and scholarship competitor, she is also a sports enthusiast competing throughout high school and lettering in soccer, cross country and track and field.
As far as outstanding wins, she holds the school record in the long relay competition, traditionally the final event of a track meet involving four runners who each compete 400 meters or one lap, and currently, she is a 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team award nominee.
Candidates are evaluated on their athletic participation, academic record, extracurricular activities, community service efforts and essay, which applicants are required to write. A total of 12 girls and 12 boys from across Florida were be selected. As an honoree, Hallie received $1,700 to go towards her education.
Although she loves sports, Hallie understands college sports are very time consuming. “I want to focus on studies,” she said.
This story can’t end without talking about this young woman’s service hours as Hallie racked up a total of 150 service hours this year alone. She helped out at Our Lady of Angels and also Living Lord Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch. She spent two weeks helping out at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, where she met and stayed with the Servant Sisters of the Lord and the Virgin of Matara community. The missionary sisters have worked in the Diocese of Venice since 2012 and in Wauchula serve the large population of Catholic Hispanic immigrants, who work in the rural community and call St. Michael their spiritual home.
The sisters run the religious education programs at the parish, youth and young adult ministry and food pantry. Hallie helped with a religion education camp for children.
“I had never met a nun,” Hallie said. “I lived with them for two weeks and helped at the camp. They were so sweet. They were so nice to me.”
At the top of her class, Hallie was asked to give a seven-minute talk during commencement ceremonies. She crafted a good message to deliver to her fellow classmates leaving home like her and venturing off into the world not knowing what the future holds along the journey.
“My message was about living faith — faith in yourself, and having faith in God’s plan that he has designed for us,” she said. “During high school, I developed a strong faith especially this year. I hope to continue to live my Catholic faith, and I hope to meet some other Catholics on campus.”
Hallie confessed she is not sure what her dream job is at this point, but she is open.
“I don’t have a solid dream job. It would be cool to travel. I want to be around people. I want to meet new people.”
For right now, Hallie continues to discern what God’s plan is for her. Confident, well-rounded and equipped with a solid Catholic education, this young lady appears to be up for any challenges and for whatever God has in store for her.
