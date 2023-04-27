Transitional Diaconate ordination — Venice

Flanking Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine, center, are newly ordained Transitional Deacons Thomas Gregory Dougherty, left, and Alejandro Giraldo Roldan, right, following their ordination April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. Also pictured are Father Shawn Roser, Diocese of Venice Director of Vocations, far left, andMsgr. Alfredo L. Hernández, rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, far right.
Transitional Diaconate ordination — Venice

Bishop Erik T. Pohlmeier of St. Augustine lays hands upon the head of Alejandro Giraldo Roldan during his ordination to the Transitional Diaconate April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton.
Transitional Diaconate ordination — Venice

Thomas Gregory Dougherty receives the Book of Gospels from BIshop Erik T. Pohlmeier of St. Augustine during an ordination to the Transitional Diaconate April 22, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON  |   Thomas Gregory Dougherty and Alejandro Giraldo Roldan followed different calls of the Lord in their lives, but their answers were the same, leading the two Diocese of Venice seminarians on a journey toward the priesthood. The pair reached a major milestone along that path April 22, 2023, when they were ordained as Transitional Deacons.

Deacons Dougherty and Roldan were among 11 ordained at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton by Bishop Erik T. Pohlmeier of St. Augustine. The men, from different Dioceses across Florida, are studying either at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach or Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.