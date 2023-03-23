Staff Report

SARASOTA  | Two Parishes in Sarasota had much to be grateful for during the weekend of March 18-19, 2023, the Fourth Sunday of Lent (Laetare Sunday), when they were witnesses to the installation of their respective Pastors.

St. Patrick pastor

Bishop Frank J. Dewane introduces Father Paul Nguyen as newly installed Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota March 18, 2023.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs pastor

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with Father John Hoang who was installed as Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Sarasota March 19, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.