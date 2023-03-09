Venetian Ball

The annual Venetian Ball benefiting the programs of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. was held March 4, 2023, at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs.

Venetian Ball

The Beach Ball supporting the Boca Grande Preschool of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., we held March 6, 2023, at the Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande.

BONITA SPRINGS  |  The programs of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., in Lee County received tremendous support during two recent elegant evenings.

First up was the Venetian Ball March 4, 2023, at St. Leo the Great Parish Hall in Bonita Springs. Proceeds from the evening benefit the programs of Lee, Glades and Hendry counties, with particular focus on disaster recovery.

