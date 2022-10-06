VEN TD 1

Bishop Austin Vetter of Helena, Montana, lays hands upon Diocesan Seminarian Daniel Scanlan as he was ordained to the Transitional Diaconate Sept. 29, 2022, at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican.
VEN TD 2

Diocesan Seminarian Daniel Scanlan is seen with his family after he was ordained to the Transitional Diaconate Sept. 29, 2022, at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY  |  Diocese of Venice Seminarian Daniel Scanlan took a major step toward his dream of becoming a priest when he was ordained to the Transitional Diaconate during a Mass Sept. 29, 2022, at the Altar of the Chair of St. Peter, in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican.

Celebrated by Bishop Austin A. Vetter of Helena, Montana, the ordination of 23 men from the Pontifical North American College is one of the final steps toward priesthood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.