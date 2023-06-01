2023 Totus Tuus Missionaries

These are the Diocese of Venice 2023 Totus Tuus Missionaries, as seen during the training at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, will be serving at summer camps at 11 different Parishes.

 BOB REDDY | FC

VENICE  |  Making a triumphant return to the Diocese of Venice, the very successful Totus Tuus summer camp will soon be taking place at a Parish near you.

There are 12 missionaries fervently undergoing final preparations as the first two Parish camps start June 4, 2023. Ultimately there will be eight separate weeks with 11 Parishes serving as hosts through the end of July. Hundreds of young children and teens will be impacted by this special outreach.

2023 Totus Tuus Missionaries

Jennifer Falestiny, Diocesan Curriculum Coordinator, speaks to the Diocese of Venice 2023 Totus Tuus Missionaries during a training session at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

