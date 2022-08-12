Ven Totus 4

Missionaries and Totus Tuus campers are seen at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples July 27, 2022.

SARASOTA  |  When you note something took 40 days, that number has a significant connection to Sacred Scriptures that elevates the impact and meaning of an activity. 

For example, the Bible states: 40 days and nights of rain during the great flood, Moses spent 40 days on Mount Sinai; Jonah preached 40 days to Nineveh; Goliath taunted Israel for 40 days; and Jesus fasted for 40 days, as well as other examples.

Missionaries and Totus Tuus campers dance at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples July 27, 2022.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks to children participating in a Totus Tuus summer camp at St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota Aug. 4, 2022.
Missionaries and Totus Tuus campers pray at St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota Aug. 4, 2022.

