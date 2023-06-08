Totus Tuus Missionaries

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with Totus Tuus missionaries June 1, 2023, in Venice. These missionaries are leading summer camps at Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice.
Totus Tuus Cape Coral

Young children dance during a Totus Tuus summer camp at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral June 5, 2023.
Totus Tuus Cape Coral

Totus Tuus summer camp participants attend daily Mass at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral June 5, 2023.
TOTUS TUUS Francis Cabrini

Teen boys take part in a small group discussion during a Totus Tuus summer camp at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Parrish June 5, 2023.
TOTUS TUUS Francis Cabrini

Totus Tuus missionaries speak to youth during a summer camp at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Parrish June 5, 2023.
Diocese of Venice Totus Tuus logo

Diocese of Venice Totus Tuus logo

Naples  | What do you get when dozens of children gather for a special summer camp – a deeper understanding of their faith and lots of fun.

In just its first week, the Totus Tuus Summer Camp for children and teens is already a huge success as St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral, and St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Parrish, hosted campers June 4-9, 2023.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.