Storm surge from Hurricane Ian is seen rising inside and outside the walls of the Monastery of San Damiano of the Poor Clares on Fort Myers Beach Sept. 28, 2022. This view is from a second story window of the monastery and the Ascension Parish Hall can be seen in the background. The water eventual topped the wall, inundating the ground floor, as well as the chapel, offices, hall, rectory and Parish church.
The pews inside Ascension Parish church were pushed to the side by the storm surge during Hurricane Ian on Fort Myers Beach as seen Oct. 1, 2022.
Debris surround Father William Adams and Poor Clare Abbess Sister Mary Frances of Jesus Fortin as they are seen on the property of Ascension Parish and San Damiano Monastery on Fort Myers Beach Oct. 1, 2022, destroyed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian.
Debris from destroyed homes were pushed by Hurricane Ian storm surge onto the property of Ascension Parish and San Damiano Monastery on Fort Myers Beach as seen Sept. 29, 2022.

FORT MYERS BEACH  |  “We were blessed. God took care of us.”

This is what Sister Mary Frances of Jesus Fortin, Franciscan Poor Clare Abbess of the San Damiano Monastery on Fort Myers Beach said a week after Hurricane Ian left the compound in ruins.

These are the wrecked offices of the Poor Clare San Damiano Monastery on Fort Myers Beach, caused by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian as seen Sept. 29, 2022.

