VENICE  |  In a public response to a “call to holiness,” Transitional Deacons Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young were ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice as more than 700 people rejoiced.

The poignant and emotional Rite places Fathers Chami, Portorreal and Young in a new rank as they are raised to the Order of the Presbyterate where they will now celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, confer the Sacraments and teach the Gospel.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane recites a prayer following the Litany of Saints during the Ordination to the Priesthood of Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Following their Ordination to the Priesthood, Fathers Christian Chami, left, David Portorreal and Michael Young flank Bishop Frank J. Dewane July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane lays hands on the head of Christian Chami during the Ordination to the Priesthood July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Father David Portorreal receives the paten and chalice from Bishop Frank J. Dewane during the Ordination to the Priesthood of three men July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Transitional Deacon Michael Young presents himself to Bishop Frank J. Dewane during his Ordination to the Priesthood July 16, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

