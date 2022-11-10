VEN Hispanic fest 1

Youth from St. Jude Parish sell beverages during the 18th Hispanic Fall Festival in Sarasota Nov. 5, 2022.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA  |  The Hispanic Fall Festival at St. Jude Parish in Sarasota returned from a two-year hiatus Nov. 5, 2022, with a day filled with food, fun and entertainment.

This was the 18th annual festival, and an estimated 12,000 people descended on the Parish for this return event following a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

