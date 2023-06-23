Theology on Tap

A Theology on Tap for young adults gathering June 15, 2023, featured Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocese of Venice Superintendent of Catholic Education, as the guest speaker at the Mandeville Beer Garden in Sarasota. Father Belmonte’s talk focused on the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA  |  Theology on Tap offers an innovative solution to one of today’s most pressing pastoral concerns: how to reach out to young Catholic adults.

Gatherings, coordinated by Marthamaria Morales, Diocese of Venice Youth and Young Adult Director, are held third Thursdays at the Mandeville Beer Garden in downtown Sarasota, just a few blocks from St. Martha Parish. The bar includes an outdoor deck — an ideal location for fellowship and a discussion about the Faith in a comfortable and relaxed setting.

