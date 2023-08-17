That Man is You

Dominic Micillo, the Core Team Leader of the That Man is You program at Ave Maria Parish, speaks during an information session June 29, 2023, at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch.
Lakewood Ranch  |  A summer initiative to promote the That Man is You (TMIY) Catholic men’s program bears fruit as 11 new Parishes have signed on to start this important outreach starting in September.

TMIY is a program which honestly addresses the pressures and temptations that men face in our modern culture, especially those relating to their roles as husbands and fathers. The program harmonizes current social and medical science with the teachings of the Church and the wisdom of the saints to develop the vision of man fully alive.  

