Lakewood Ranch | A summer initiative to promote the That Man is You (TMIY) Catholic men’s program bears fruit as 11 new Parishes have signed on to start this important outreach starting in September.
TMIY is a program which honestly addresses the pressures and temptations that men face in our modern culture, especially those relating to their roles as husbands and fathers. The program harmonizes current social and medical science with the teachings of the Church and the wisdom of the saints to develop the vision of man fully alive.
Since its inception, more than 100,000 men have been involved in TMIY. The transformative effects in participants have been most evident in helping men become better husbands and fathers, strengthening them in virtue, and in increased Parish participation.
The program began in the Diocese several years ago at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria and expanded afterward at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in Parrish and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Grove City.
James Gontis, Diocesan Director of Evangelization, hosted 11 information sessions early in the summer to spread the word to more Parishes with the full support of Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
“This program has a proven track record throughout the country,” Gontis said. “We had three Parishes with active programs and the result speak for themselves.”
The information nights consisted of prayer and then a presentation from the TMIY program representatives at Ave Maria Parish, including Dominic Micillo, the Core Team Leader, and Deacon Jeffrey Ball.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with men committing to participate in the program once it arrives at their home Parish. In one Parish alone, at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch, more than 40 made that commitment during the June 29, 2023, session.
TMIY program has Core Teams at each host Parish who will serve as the guide through the weekly sessions. Organized around a central theme for each program year and presented through the lens of seven steps that make it simple for men to follow, this engaging content is delivered in 13 sessions.
Each week is divided into three roughly equal parts: 30 minutes for a meal; 30 minutes for the presentation; and 30 minutes for small group discussions.
The 13-week program is free, with no pre-registration required. Participants are not required to attend every week and can drop in at any time during the length of the program. You also do not need to be a registered member of the host Parish to attend.
