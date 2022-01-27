Listening sessions for the Diocesan Phase for the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of Bishops, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” have been scheduled and registration is open. All are invited for an evening listening session about the Catholic Church and your relationship with it. All sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To allow the greatest number of people the chance to participate, select a single most convenient location/date. Register here at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/2022-synod-listening-sessions. Find out the dates for the listening sessions —which begin in February and go through May here.