Listing of 11 Diocese of Venice Listening Sessions
• (Completed) Wednesday, Feb. 9, St. Thomas More Parish, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota (English);
• (Completed) Wednesday, Feb. 16, Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Ave. W. Venice (English/Spanish);
• (Completed) Tuesday, Feb. 22,Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton (English/Spanish);
• (Completed) Thursday, March 3, St. Andrew Parish, 2628 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral (English/Spanish);
• Monday, March 14, St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers (English);
• Wednesday, March 16, Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda (English);
• Thursday, March 24; St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225, Golden Gate Parkway (English/Spanish).
• Monday, March 28, St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples (English);
• Monday, May 9, St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory St., Sebring (English/Spanish);
• Monday, May 16, St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples (English);
• Monday, May 23, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge St., LaBelle (English/Spanish).
Register for only one Listening Session at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/2022-synod-listening-sessions. A virtual Listening Session is in the planning stages and will be announced soon. Email synod@dioceseofvenice.org for comments regarding the Listening Sessions.
